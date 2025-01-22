‘E-L-G-S-E-S’ Philly’s Mayor Cherelle Parker Kinda Just Embarrassed Us in Viral New Video

If you’ve lived in Philadelphia for even winter, you know that we love to chant ‘E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!’ to celebrate our beloved football team. (heck, we chant it all.year.long).

So it's a little surprising that this just happened:

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker Misspelled ‘EAGLES’ When Leading Chant

So I was a little surprised, but also amused when a viral video surfaced on Tuesday showing the city’s Mayor Cherelle Parker misspelling the chant.

In a press conference that was held on Sunday, Cherelle Parker tried to lead the group in an E-A-G-L-E-S chant. It did NOT go as planned.

The video just surfaced today, but it was worth the wait. Check this out:

Most of the crowd can be heard completing the chant correctly. So that’s good news... at least?

I am a proud Philadelphian. But for years, I have joked that I’m amazed we can always spell “EAGLES” correctly (especially after drinking at the bar). But Cherelle kinda proved me wrong, though… she did acknowledge it on Tuesday.

Mayor Parker Breaks Silence About Misspelling Eagles

Parker didn’t correct the blunder immediately on Sunday. But she did acknowledge it today during an event in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

“We don’t promise perfection, I’m so happy that I never have, especially after I couldn’t spell Eagles right,” she said.

OK, Mayor Parker… your sense of humor makes me appreciate this entire thing a bit more.

But let’s get it right by Sunday’s NFC Championship game, huh? Please!?

However, it has inspired the City of Philadelphia for our entreprenual spirit:

The merchandise shop PhillyGoat is selling the mayor's quote in the form of a Kelly Green T-shirt. It's listed for $32.99. PhillyGoat is a local company founded by three brothers from Delco.

In the description of the product, it says "Sounds like our mayor's E-A-G-L-E-S chant needs a bit of work.."

