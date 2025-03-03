The Philadelphia Flower Show is here! The annual event, which is a harbinger of spring, is happening again to kick off the month of March in Center City Philadelphia.

From show times to ticket info and parking info to mass transit details, we’ve got you covered with a complete guide to this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show.

And, yes, this year’s event sounds bigger than ever.

If you’ve never been: go! I am not really into gardening, but it’s SUCH a beautiful show. It’s the nation’s largest and longest- running horticultural event. And there is truly something for everyone.

When Is The Philadelphia Flower Show?

The Philadelphia Flower show runs March 1 through the 9th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Note: On March 9th (the final day of the show) they will close at 6 p.m, organizers say.

How to Get Tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show 2025?

Tickets for this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show can be purchased in advance online on their website or at the venue when you’re attending the show.

Tickets for kids (ages 5-17) are $25.

General admission is $49.99 for adults. Discounts are available after 4 p.m. at $39.99.

What Can I Expect at This Year’s Flower Show?

There’s something for everyone at the flower show.

This year’s theme, by the way, is Gardens of Tomorrow. Organizers say you’re invited to “explore the future through the eyes of visionary designers, expert gardeners, and passionate green enthusiasts as they merge nature's brilliance with human ingenuity.”

It's your chance to "experience the future of gardening with stunning visual displays, world-class plant competitions, family activities, artisanal crafts, renowned speakers, and curated shopping," organizers say.

In fact, you can click here for daily schedule of events (which are jam packed throughout the Flower Show).

Parking Info for the Philadelphia Flower Show 2025

Self-parking is available in the area surrounding the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Here’s a list of parking options via the Pennsylvania Convention’s website.

Flower show organizers, by the way, recommend booking parking advance via SpotHero. You can learn more about that here.

SEPTA Offers Increased Service to the Philadelphia Flower Show

Whether you’re attending this year’s show from the city itself or visiting from the suburbs, SEPTA is actually a great option to get to this year’s show.

All Regional Rail trains stop at Jefferson Station, which is located on the lower level of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

They’re offering increased service too by the way. You can click here to learn more (and don’t forget to load your SEPTA Key Card so it’s easier to pay on the regional rail).

SEPTA has all of that info in their handy guide, which is published here.

