Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum Is Throwing A 90s-Themed 21+ Event

Looking for a fun activity to make you feel like a kid? I have been seeing so many different “kid-friendly” places hosting more and more 21-plus events and I seriously can’t get enough of it.

The Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia, PA is hoisting a Museum Niights 90s Edition that will only be available for adults who are 21 and older.

Not only will the museum be open to exploring, but there are so many other amazing perks that will be happening throughout the night

There’s going to be amazing 90s music with a DJ, double dutch, 90s trivia, a breakdance performance, a spin art station, a Nintendo gaming lounge, a friendship bracelet station, plus Bop-It, Skip It and Yo-Yo competitions as well.

Tickets are now on sale for $45 and $40 if you’re a Museum Member! You get a free drink with the purchase of your ticket plus unlimited rides on the Please Touch Museum carousel. There will be a cash bar and so much more fun to be explored! It’s all going down at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia on June 13th from 7 - 10 pm!

Get more information plus ticket information on their website here!

