SO CUTE! Here’s When You Can See the Philadelphia Zoo’s New Baby Orangutan!

The Philadelphia Zoo has an adorable new resident!

The stork has paid America's oldest zoo a visit with the arrival of a newborn baby orangutan!

The now 4-week old baby orangutan was born on June 26 to mommy "Tua" and daddy "Sugi", the zoo announced on their Instagram page:

"We're happy to report the baby continues to look healthy and strong, and Tua continues to be an excellent mother, nursing and holding her little one at all times. We haven't determined if it's a boy or a girl or chosen a name just yet."

This is extra-special news because the Sumatran Orangutan is a critically endangered species. In the wild, they're quickly losing their natural habitats to deforestation, according to WorldWildlife.org.

As of July 18, the zoo doesn't quite yet know if it's a boy or a girl since it still needs to be near as close to mommy as possible. The zoo also hasn't chosen a name for the adorable redhead just yet!

When can I see the baby orangutan at the Philadelphia Zoo?

For now, zookeepers are prioritizing baby's time with its parents, but you can still catch a glimpse of the happy family in their indoor habitat - just not their private bedroom.

They'll give the baby a big, proper debut sometime in August!

So happy the baby is doing well! Be sure to keep up with the Philadelphia Zoo's updates on their social media pages!

