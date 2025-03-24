This University Has Been Named The Best in All Of Philadelphia

Moving on from High School and going to college is one of the most important parts of becoming an adult.

If you grow up and decide college is the route you want to take, it’s really important to make those 4 years count.

If you’re from the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area, there are a ton of amazing colleges to choose from.

If you’re a city person at heart and want to spend your college years city-living, Philadelphia is a great option.

There are so many amazing universities right in Philadelphia that are an honor to get into where you can get a really great education too.

There’s something so great about the city of Philadelphia.

There are some really amazing places to dine, go for a night out, amazing sports to watch, and of course a ton of world-renowned colleges.

If you’re looking for a list of the best colleges in the Philadelphia area, U.S. News and World Report has officially named the top colleges in Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

What Is The Best College in Philadelphia, PA?

You may not be surprised, but the University of Pennsylvania is ranked number 1 on this list and is number 10 among universities across the nation as well.

The University of Pennsylvania was founded back in 1740 and is a private institution located right in the city of Philadelphia. If you’re looking to get into this amazing school, the acceptance rate is around 6% which is slim compared to other colleges in the area.

In comparison, Temple University has an acceptance rate of 79.7% and Villanova has a rate of 23.4%.

If you plan to call the University of Pennsylvania home for at least 4 years, the tuition and fees will cost you roughly $68,686, but you are attending one of the best schools in the country!

