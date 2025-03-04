Philadelphia Guys Were Just Ranked Among the Ugliest in the Country

Whoa. Whoa. Whoa! This isn’t fair.

The City of Brotherly Love apparently isn’t the city of brotherly beauty, and I gotta say: I take offense to this.

Philadelphia Ranks in the Top Cities for the Ugliest Guys

A shocking analysis from the website TotalBeauty.com declared that Philadelphia is one of the nation’s largest “dog towns.”

In fact, Philly ranked at number seven on their list, which ranked the eight cities with the ugliest guys.

They cited a few factors for why Philadelphia made their list

Why Philadelphia Guys Are So Ugly?

So here's what makes Philly's guys so ugly, according to the the website TotalBeauty.com:

They cited a survey of tourists from Travel & Leisure, which put the entire city in dead last in the “attractive people” category.

Philadelphia Ugliest Men (1) Composite via Canva loading...

They also say that Men’s Health ranked Philly number two on the list of cities with the worst teeth.

READ MORE: These Are Pennsylvania's 16 Most Friendly Cities

“The relatively high number of obese citizens doesn’t help matters either,” they wrote in this shocking takedown of our city.

Other factors, by the way, that went into this ranking included: the number of gyms in the area, the population's obesity rate, how often they exercise and eat healthily, and whether or not they smoke.

So: who else made the list?

These Are U.S. Cities with the Ugliest Guys

Some of the cities that also made the list included: Detroit, MI; Miami, FL; and El Paso, TX. You can view the complete list here, by the way.

Miami Beach Men Ugly Composite via Canva loading...

So like Miami making the list was kind of shocking. In fact, Miami ranked significantly "AHEAD" of Philly... meaning they’re more ugly than Philly.

READ MORE: WAIT! Did Jalen Hurts Get Secretly Married?

But they explained more about that ranking here. So I guess THAT makes sense ultimately.

It’s time that we redeem ourselves, Philly!

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Eagles Fans So many big celebs are rooting for the birds this season! Did any of them shock you? Gallery Credit: Gianna