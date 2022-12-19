A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan.

My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).

I was surprised to discover that all toiletry and hygiene products were locked up behind glass. And that glass now requires an employee to open it with a key.

There's a tiny motion sensor placed in each aisle that is supposed to help alert an employee that you need assistance.

Unfortunately, at an off hour, the store was not staffed enough to open the lock and key for me quickly.

I immediately assumed that was related to recent thefts, so after some quick googling... Yep, that's true. And I understand that problem.

But much more expensive products are not under lock and key in my Target store. Clothing that costs $50 a sweater was out in the open.

Even some small household appliances were out in the open too. Those cost a LOT more than the $4 basic body wash I was buying, but yet, they didn't require a lock and key.

So, instead, I had to wait more than 7 minutes on Thursday night for an employee to open the door so I could get my $4 body wash. To say I was annoyed was a bit of an understatement.

My quick Google search proved that it's happening at Target stores (particularly in cities) across the country. I found articles from other cities including Minneapolis, San Diego, and more.

"Odd Items under lock and key at retail stores in San Diego as U.S. retail theft stores," was just one such headline that I found from San Deigo's CBS 8 TV. They noted that it's happening in other retailers like Walmart as well for $11 eyedrops.

Target has confirmed its evolving approach to preventing theft inside stores too.

"We take a multi-layered approach to combatting theft," they said in part. "On a limited basis, we also employ theft-deterrent merchandising strategies, such as locking cases, for categories that are prone to theft," Target said in a statement to WCCO.

CBS News reports that there has been an increase in "organized retail crime" as thieves run off with everything on the shelf so they can sell it online later.

So, Target, if this is necessary to prevent theft: we've GOTTA compromise.

You've gotta make sure employees are nearby to actually open the cases quickly.

I never know when I am going to need toiletries so I don't often order them online ahead of time, but I guess that's the ONLY other option here?