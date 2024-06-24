Philadelphia Taco Fest 2024 Returns to Xfinity Live! Aug 3 &#038; 4 &#8211; Ticket Info &#038; More!

Philadelphia Taco Fest 2024 Returns to Xfinity Live! Aug 3 & 4 – Ticket Info & More!

Credit: Instagram @phillytacofest, Google Maps, Canva

Get ready to pull up for some tacos and margs in Philly this summer!

It's officially back! Philadelphia's 7th annual Taco Festival is returning to Xfinity Live! Aug 3 & 4!

Philly's biggest food festival of the year will be back in full-swing with some of the absolute BEST tacos the city has to offer, complete with live entertainment, music, games and so much more!

The 2-day festival will feature mouth-watering food from 30+ taco and food vendors, with a collective variety of 85+ different tacos! So you better come ravenous.

Come for the tacos and stay for the action-packed festivities to enjoy with your friends and families.

Just some of the additional activities to look forward to include:

  • Margarita bars
  • Giant nacho station
  • Kids piñata games
  • Mariachi performers
  • Taco eating contest
  • Hot chili pepper eating contest
  • Axe throwing
  • Live bands & DJs
  • Luche Libre wrestling
  • Kids Fun Zone
  • & more!

READ MORE: 2 Philly Bars Named Among Esquire's Best New Bars in America

How do I get tickets for Taco Fest 2024?

Tickets are available online. General Admission tickets start at $15.99 for Saturday and $12.99 for Sunday , which includes admission, free stadium district parking and the first drink free.

VIP Admission starts at $79.99 for Saturday and $69.99 for Sunday. VIP admission includes 2 hours of VIP early access, complimentary Nacho Bar access, complimentary beer, margaritas, soda and water from 12pm - 2pm, 5 taco vouchers, and more!

Grab your tickets HERE before they sell out!

