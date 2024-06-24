Philadelphia Taco Fest 2024 Returns to Xfinity Live! Aug 3 & 4 – Ticket Info & More!

Get ready to pull up for some tacos and margs in Philly this summer!

It's officially back! Philadelphia's 7th annual Taco Festival is returning to Xfinity Live! Aug 3 & 4!

Philly's biggest food festival of the year will be back in full-swing with some of the absolute BEST tacos the city has to offer, complete with live entertainment, music, games and so much more!

The 2-day festival will feature mouth-watering food from 30+ taco and food vendors, with a collective variety of 85+ different tacos! So you better come ravenous.

Come for the tacos and stay for the action-packed festivities to enjoy with your friends and families.

Just some of the additional activities to look forward to include:

Margarita bars

Giant nacho station

Kids piñata games

Mariachi performers

Taco eating contest

Hot chili pepper eating contest

Axe throwing

Live bands & DJs

Luche Libre wrestling

Kids Fun Zone

& more!

How do I get tickets for Taco Fest 2024?

Tickets are available online. General Admission tickets start at $15.99 for Saturday and $12.99 for Sunday , which includes admission, free stadium district parking and the first drink free.

VIP Admission starts at $79.99 for Saturday and $69.99 for Sunday. VIP admission includes 2 hours of VIP early access, complimentary Nacho Bar access, complimentary beer, margaritas, soda and water from 12pm - 2pm, 5 taco vouchers, and more!

Grab your tickets HERE before they sell out!

