Philadelphia’s First Snowfall – The First Date You Should Expect to See White in 2024-25
Philadelphia’s first snowflakes of the 2024-2025 winter season… could be here sooner than we think.
When will Philadelphia see its first snowfall of the upcoming season?
We finally saw some real flakes last winter, but it still wasn’t a particularly snow winter. In fact, we had 11.2 inches in record. It made last winter the sixth winter of the last 10 with “below average” snowfall, the Inquirer reports.
Our first flakes could be less than 60 days away.
I mean — it’s definitely snowed in October before, so why not this year?
So, I dug in to see when we’ll see the FIRST flakes this year, using several sources —like WeatherUnderground. Plus, I some additional sourcing from Certified SnowTotals.com was used for this report.
What's The Average Date of The First Snow Fall in Philadelphia, PA Each Winter?
Winter of 2023-2024 - First Snowfall: November 28, 2023
Winter of 2022 - 2023 - First Snowfall: November 18, 2022
Winter of 2021 - 2022 - First snowfall: December 27, 2021
Winter of 2020 - 2021 - First snowfall: December 9, 2020
Winter of 2019 - 2020 - First snowfall: November 12, 2019
.. Alright. That's a start, but I kept digging.
Winter of 2018 - 2019 - First snowfall: November 15, 2018
Winter of 2017 - 2018 - First snowfall: December 9, 2017
Winter of 2016 - 2017 - First snowfall: November 20, 2016
Winter of 2015 - 2016 - First snowfall: January 12, 2016
Winter of 2014 - 2015 - First snowfall: November 13, 2014
Winter of 2013 - 2014 - First snowfall: November 12, 2013
Wait, that's a bit of a trend there with mid-November. But I kept scrolling.
Winter of 2012 - 2013 - First snowfall: November 7, 2012
Winter of 2011-2012 - First snowfall: October 29, 2011
Winter of 2010 - 2011 - First snowfall: November 25, 2010
Alright. So based on that in the past 14 years, the evidence is pretty overwhelming...
I guess we'll see our first snowflakes in the month of November.
Don't believe me?
Here's the breakdown by month of when Philadelphia has seen its first snowflakes each year
- October - 1 time
- November - 9 times
- December - 3 times
- January - 1 time
Alright. So maybe we're only 30-45 days away from snow in Philly. Buckle up!
Or... of course, it could be one of those years where we wait until January for our first snowflakes.
