Philadelphia’s first snowflakes of the 2024-2025 winter season… could be here sooner than we think.

When will Philadelphia see its first snowfall of the upcoming season?

We finally saw some real flakes last winter, but it still wasn’t a particularly snow winter. In fact, we had 11.2 inches in record. It made last winter the sixth winter of the last 10 with “below average” snowfall, the Inquirer reports.

Our first flakes could be less than 60 days away.

I mean — it’s definitely snowed in October before, so why not this year?

So, I dug in to see when we’ll see the FIRST flakes this year, using several sources —like WeatherUnderground. Plus, I some additional sourcing from Certified SnowTotals.com was used for this report.

What's The Average Date of The First Snow Fall in Philadelphia, PA Each Winter?

Storm Brings Snow, Sleet, And High Winds To Mid Atlantic Region On Second Day Of Spring Getty Images loading...

Winter of 2023-2024 - First Snowfall: November 28, 2023

Winter of 2022 - 2023 - First Snowfall: November 18, 2022

Winter of 2021 - 2022 - First snowfall: December 27, 2021

Winter of 2020 - 2021 - First snowfall: December 9, 2020

Winter of 2019 - 2020 - First snowfall: November 12, 2019

.. Alright. That's a start, but I kept digging.

Storm Brings Snow, Sleet, And High Winds To Mid Atlantic Region On Second Day Of Spring Getty Images loading...

Winter of 2018 - 2019 - First snowfall: November 15, 2018

Winter of 2017 - 2018 - First snowfall: December 9, 2017

Winter of 2016 - 2017 - First snowfall: November 20, 2016

Huge Snow Storm Slams Into Mid Atlantic States Getty Images loading...

Winter of 2015 - 2016 - First snowfall: January 12, 2016

Winter of 2014 - 2015 - First snowfall: November 13, 2014

Winter of 2013 - 2014 - First snowfall: November 12, 2013

Wait, that's a bit of a trend there with mid-November. But I kept scrolling.

Winter Storm Brings Snow And Sleet To Philadelphia Getty Images loading...

Winter of 2012 - 2013 - First snowfall: November 7, 2012

Winter of 2011-2012 - First snowfall: October 29, 2011

Winter of 2010 - 2011 - First snowfall: November 25, 2010

Another Major Nor'Easter Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Alright. So based on that in the past 14 years, the evidence is pretty overwhelming...

I guess we'll see our first snowflakes in the month of November.

Don't believe me?

Here's the breakdown by month of when Philadelphia has seen its first snowflakes each year

Huge Snow Storm Slams Into Mid Atlantic States Getty Images loading...

October - 1 time

November - 9 times

December - 3 times

January - 1 time

Alright. So maybe we're only 30-45 days away from snow in Philly. Buckle up!

Another Major Nor'Easter Barrels Into Northeastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Or... of course, it could be one of those years where we wait until January for our first snowflakes.