Philadelphia Schools Prepares for Affects of SEPTA Strike

The Philadelphia School District is now preparing for disruptions in and out of the classroom if there's a shutdown of SEPTA services within the city as early as Friday.

The shutdown of SEPTA services (including most busses and trains within the City of Philadelphia) could happen as soon as Friday morning's (November 8) commute to school.

Of course, this could have a catastrophic effect on services throughout the city — including traffic and more. But one of the group's that could be most affected by such actions is The School District of Philadelphia.

Philly Schools Likely Affected By SEPTA Strike

District officials say that approximately 55,000 of their students could be impacted if SEPTA workers walk off the job, according to a statement from school officials.

"In the midst of an ongoing national driver shortage, providing transportation support to all students who would need it during a strike would not be an option," the district said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of the strike, they say that both students and staff will be excused if they're unable to make it to school on time as a result of the strike.

Will Philly Schools Close for A SEPTA Strike?

In the event of a student needs to be late or absent from school, a parent note would be required.

Of course, this plan is fluid. The School District of Philadelphia says that if they notice student and staff attendance has been "drastically affected" they would consider moving to virtual instruction across the city.

"In such a case, District and school leadership will ensure that all students... are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning," the district's superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said. "Teachers will not deliver in-person and virtual instruction at the same time."

We'll continue to cover this as it develops, of course.

