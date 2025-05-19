Look out, Philly drivers!

If you’re been cruising through Center City with a little bit of a lead foot, it’s time to start slowing down.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is stepping up and cracking down on red light runners this summer. It’s really important to always be cautious of road signs and signals, but people tend not to care unless it costs them.

Now, in one area in Philadelphia, starting within the next month, it will cost a pretty penny if you aren’t on your best driving behavior.

How Much Are The New Red Light Fines in Philadelphia?

Starting on June 8th of this year, the PPA will start issuing $100 fines to drivers who run red lights at a newly monitored intersection.

The cameras in the area have been activated for a while, but they were in a warning phase. Now, on June 8th, those warnings are turning into real tickets.

Which Red Light Camera In Philadelphia Is Fining Drivers Starting June 8th?

So you’re probably wondering where the camera will be specifically. It’s going to be at the intersection of 20th Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City.

This is a really busy area in the city, so it’s best to use caution whether there’s a red light camera or not.

The goal of this new system is to reduce accidents and improve safety.

If you receive a ticket in the area, you will have to pay a pretty hefty fine, so make sure to pay attention to the road and your surroundings in this area and all areas of the city, for that matter.

The good thing is, red light camera violations aren’t considered civil offenses in Philadelphia, so it won’t add points to your driving record.

Slowing down will save you frustration and a good chunk of change.

Stay safe out there!

