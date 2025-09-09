A day at Citizens Bank Park is always exciting for Phillies fans, but between tickets, food, and merch, the total cost can really add up. If you’re planning to catch a game this season, here’s a breakdown of what you can expect to spend.

Let’s start with tickets. On resale sites like TickPick, the average ticket price for a Phillies game this year is around $131.62. If you’re looking for cheaper seats, you can usually find tickets for $23 to $24, depending on the game and day of the week. Premium seats, especially for big matchups or playoff games, can get extremely expensive, sometimes reaching hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Tickets are just the start of your expenses. Once you factor in parking, food, drinks, and merchandise, the total climbs quickly. A recent study found that the average family outing to a Phillies game costs about $464 total. Here’s how that typically breaks down:

Tickets: Around $180 total for a family.

Parking, gas, and tolls: At least $100.

Food, drinks, and merch: Around $175.

Food at Citizens Bank Park is part of the fun, but it’s not cheap. Classic ballpark favorites like cheesesteaks, crab fries, soft pretzels, and beer usually cost between $7 and $15 each, with specialty items and drinks running even higher. If you plan to enjoy a couple of beers and a meal, expect to spend $50 to $75 per person just on concessions.

Souvenirs like hats, shirts, or other Phillies gear can easily add another $25 to $50 to your day. Parking near the stadium is typically $20 to $30, though you might spend more if you park closer to the ballpark or choose a premium lot.



If you’re planning a Phillies game in 2025, budget at least $150 to $200 per person for a comfortable experience that includes tickets, food, and extras. For families or groups, the total can easily reach $400 to $500 for the day. Even though it’s not cheap, the experience of cheering on the Phillies with thousands of fans at Citizens Bank Park is worth every penny.