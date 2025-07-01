If you thought the only new face at a Phillies game would come from the bullpen, think again. Meet Tugger. He’s a 10‑week‑old yellow Labrador making his debut at Citizens Bank Park. This seriously may be one of the cutest dogs in the entire world, and he’s calling Philadelphia his home!

Named after Phillies legend Tug McGraw, Tugger was born on April 24, 2025, just two days before the 50th anniversary of McGraw’s major league debut. That kind of timing isn’t just cute and pretty symbolic. Philly’s newest team member is being trained as a service dog for a veteran in need.

Over the next two years, Tugger will train with Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection, learning everything from helping a veteran get dressed to interrupting nightmares and soothing anxiety attacks. Once fully certified, he’ll be paired with someone who served.

This isn’t the Phillies’ first service dog; they previously placed Major, another dog trained through the same program.

Tugger carries extra meaning thanks to his namesake. Country singer Tim McGraw, Tug’s son, shared that his dad “would have felt deeply honored” by the tribute and by the pup’s mission, which is so heartwarming to hear.

This is such an amazing thing that the Phillies organization is doing, plus it’s so fun to be able to follow Tugger’s journey as he gets trained to do an amazing job.

This little guy may just look like an adorable puppy you want to play with, but he’s a hero FOR a hero. The Philadelphia Phillies have been posting pictures of him since his arrival yesterday, and I’m sure fans will be able to see every step of his journey on social media. Make sure to keep following along to see it all.

