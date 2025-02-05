The Philadelphia Eagles are officially heading back to the Super Bowl! The birds will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

The two teams will face off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff iis approximately at 6:30 pm.

If you’re an Eagles fan, you know you’re not going to miss a second of this awesome game!

The city is buzzing with excitement, and it seems like everybody is getting in on the hype, including one of Philly’s most iconic groups, the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The whole city is showing its support for the Eagles and the amazing Philadelphia Orchestra just performed a beautiful rendition of “Fly Eagle Fly” and it’s giving us chills.

The Orchestra posted a video to their official social media accounts and it’s showing everybody decked out in Eagles gear and it really brought this fight song to a brand new level.

The Philadelphia Orchestra Performs Fly, Eagles Fly

It’s so Philly and that’s what makes it so amazing! If you don’t know, the Philadelphia Orchestra is one of the most respected orchestras in the world.

It dates back to 1900 and they’ve been performing shows in the city ever since they performed across the globe, played for presidents, and even recorded the iconic soundtrack for Disney’s Fantasia.

Of course, with all these accomplishments throughout the years, nothing compares to this rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly, right?

This moment proves that once again, the city rides harder for its team than Philly.

You can take a look at the video on their official social media accounts because it will for sure bring a tear to die-hard Eagles fans. Go Birds!

