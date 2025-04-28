Being from New Jersey and living close to the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, I wouldn't consider Pennsylvania to be a dangerous state, but, there are parts of the Keystone state that are, according to a new report.

U.S. News and World Report revealed the results of recent FBI crime reports and one Pennsylvania city landed on the list of the 25 Most Dangerous Places in the U.S. for 2025.

Yikes.

That certainly isn't a list any city wants to be on.

Although, do you take this in stride because most cities seem to have a dangerous section or a few that you know to stay away from?

I would think when you're trying to decide where to move to and put down roots, crime rates would be important to look at.

For this new report, the number of crimes (murder and property crimes) for every 100,000 people in each city were measured.

The Pennsylvania city that ranked #17 on the list of the Most Dangerous Places in the U.S. for 2025 is Philadelphia.

Uh-oh.

Even though the City of Brotherly Love has an amazing cultural scene...history, theater, art, music, museums, experiences, top-notch restaurants, and so much more, there are dangerous areas.

When watching the Philadelphia news channels, there are often reports on murders, attacks, home invasions, and other crimes.

But, there are plenty of people who live in Philadelphia who love it and would never leave.

Want to know what it's like to live in Philadelphia? Click here.

My advice...don't stay away from Philadelphia because of this list. Just stay in the touristy areas or find out where the bad areas are and stay away from them.

To find out the other U.S. cities that made the Most Dangerous Places in the U.S. list, click here.

You may be surprised at what you see.

