Thousands Line Up Outside of the Linc for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch Overnight

Hundreds upon hundreds of Swifties lined up in South Philly for HOURS to get their hands on Taylor Swift merchandise. And before the day is over THOUSANDS of fans will have filed through the long lines in the stadium complex.

Taylor Swift fans started lining up HOURS before sunrise on Thursday morning. That’s more than 36 hours before the concerts even start in Philly.

So, yeah, those fans are not in line for the concerts yet.

They’re in line for Taylor Swift swag like hoodies, t-shirts, and more for The Eras Tour.

The merch truck opened at 10 am and will sell merchandise until 7 pm Thursday. It'll be open this weekend, of course. We have more details about that listed below.

In fact, the first person in line spoke to CBS 3 this morning. That’s Evelyn Katona from King of Prussia and she told CBS 3 that she waited in line since midnight.

She ultimately spent more than $700 on swag for friends and family. When asked if it was worth the wait, she said, “yes and no.”

We’ve heard the lines were about 3 hours at their peak earlier today. And they’ll be long all week, of course.

In other cities the merchandise has been selling out so fans knew it would require some preparation if they wanted to get their hands on their favorite items.

For those who aren’t lucky enough (or don’t have enough time) to head to The Linc some of the merchandise, don't worry. Some items are available on Taylor’s official website. Selection is, however, limited.

What are the Hours for the Eras Tour Merchandise in Philadelphia?

Taylor Swift Fans Take Over Nashville As Pop Star's Tour Comes To Town Getty Images loading...

The Taylor Swift Merchandise Trailer is open for pre-show sales on Thursday in Lot-K (near K-19) from 10 am until 7 pm. The lines will close in time for that 7 pm closure, so arrive early.

On the show days (May 12-14) the merchandise lines open at 12 pm. They will be located on 11th Street, across from Xfinity Live!

Inside the stadium, merchandise will be sold at the following locations:

Pepsi Plaza

Main Concourse: 102, 106, 107, 113, 117, 121, 128, 134

Mezzanine: M10

Club Levels: C4, C22 (MUST HAVE CLUB TICKET FOR ACCESS)

Upper Concourse: 226, 242

Merchandise lines will be closed 30 minutes after the show ends, nightly.