Philadelphia Fast Play Lottery Ticket Wins $264,000

A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play lottery ticket just hit a BIG jackpot in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Pennsylvania Lottery just shared the good news on Monday (August 28) about the big winner.

They say that a progressive top prize-winning ticket, which was worth $264,000, for the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner game was sold on Friday (August 25).

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $150,000. So this is QUITE impressive!

The ticket was sold at Star Traders Inc., which is located at 3200 Red Lion Road in Philadelphia.

That's the in the Northeast section of Philly. Located just outside Northeast Philadelphia Airport on Academy Road (near the Acme).

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket as well.

What Is The Pennsylvania Lottery's Fast Play?

Fast Play games in Pennsylvania are similar to Scratch-Off games, but they're more instantaneous.

They offer players the chance to instantly win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing. They are sold at the counter (or at self-service terminals). They must be printed at the time of purchase. Fast Play tickets must be printed at the time of purchase.

Two progressive top prizes remain for the game, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery's website as of Monday (August 28). The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.48. You can learn more about the game here.

Other active Fast Play games currently include Press Your Luck ($5 cost), Happy Camper ($1 cost), Cash Wanted ($20 cost), and more. You can view a complete list of Fast Play Games from the Pennsylvania Lottery here.



