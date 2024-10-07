With over 400 mass shootings and nearly 25,000 motor vehicle deaths across the U.S. this year, safety is on everyone's mind.

WalletHub recently released its 2024 report on the Safest Cities in America, and the findings are telling for our area.

The results give a clear picture of where people are at the highest and lowest risk of danger.

Unfortunately, Philadelphia didn't rank very well in the study.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 41 safety-related factors.

The safety-related factors included everything from traffic fatalities and assaults to unemployment rates and healthcare coverage.

In this year’s rankings, Philadelphia came in pretty close to the bottom, landing at 174th on the list of least safe cities.

While this may seem alarming, it highlights the areas where the city can work toward improvements in safety and security.

Here's a deeper look into the data/ranking from Wallethub:

Safest Cities in America : South Burlington, VT, took the top spot as the safest city, followed by Casper, WY, and Warwick, RI.

: Least Safe Cities : Philadelphia was just ahead of Oakland, CA (175th), Cleveland, OH (176th), and Memphis, TN (182nd), which rounded out the bottom.

:

The report also shows that Virginia Beach, VA, has the fewest aggravated assault incidents, while Warwick, RI, has the lowest theft rate.

On the other end, Oakland and Jackson, MS, struggle with higher rates of crime and theft.

Philadelphia may have a long way to go.

Hopefully, the data can help city leaders and residents focus on areas of improvement.

To look at all of the data and see where your city landed in the ranking, click here.

