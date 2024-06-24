This Epically Sweet Ice Cream Fest is a Must in Philadelphia This July!

This Epically Sweet Ice Cream Fest is a Must in Philadelphia This July!

Credit: @bassettsicecream

Ready to beat the heat with some delicious scoops in Philly this summer?

Mark your calendar - The Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival on Filbert is returning to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 13 from 12pm - 4pm!

The cool pay-as-you-go event will once again be held at 12th & Filbert, hosted by the historic Reading Terminal Market and Bassetts Ice Cream.

Bring your sweet tooth! Along with over a dozen local ice cream vendors to explore, there will also be entertainment, an inside DJ, games, food demonstrations, an ice cream-eating contest and performances by a jazz ensemble!

Outdoor vendors will include:

  • Bassetts Ice Cream
  • Cloud Cups
  • Dreams Ice Cream
  • El Merkury
  • Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.
  • Franklin Fountain
  • Hangry Bear
  • Mango Hut
  • Milk Jawn
  • Molly Malloy’s
  • Scoop DeVille
  • Siddiq’s Water Ice
  • Tubby Robot
  • Weckerly’s

And there will be more fun sweet fun inside the market, where you can find creative ice cream specials from the following vendors:

  • Beck’s Cajun CafeBrioche French toast, toasted pecan praline syrup & vanilla ice cream
  • Butcher’s PantryTurkey salad ice cream cone
  • Flying Monkey BakerySundae cupcake
  • Fox & SonFried cookie dough with vanilla ice cream
  • Hunger BurgerPeaches & cream milkshake
  • Kensington Food Co.Ice cream with organic extra virgin olive oil or balsamic glaze
  • Pennsylvania General StoreSelection of ice cream sandwiches
  • Sparrow’s Gourmet SnacksGluten free chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches
  • TambayanAssorted macarons with Ube or mango ice cream
  • The Head NutPhillies sundae served in a baseball cap cup

Will you be checking it out this year? You can find more information HERE!

