This Epically Sweet Ice Cream Fest is a Must in Philadelphia This July!
Ready to beat the heat with some delicious scoops in Philly this summer?
Mark your calendar - The Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival on Filbert is returning to Philadelphia on Saturday, July 13 from 12pm - 4pm!
The cool pay-as-you-go event will once again be held at 12th & Filbert, hosted by the historic Reading Terminal Market and Bassetts Ice Cream.
Bring your sweet tooth! Along with over a dozen local ice cream vendors to explore, there will also be entertainment, an inside DJ, games, food demonstrations, an ice cream-eating contest and performances by a jazz ensemble!
Outdoor vendors will include:
- Bassetts Ice Cream
- Cloud Cups
- Dreams Ice Cream
- El Merkury
- Famous 4th Street Cookie Co.
- Franklin Fountain
- Hangry Bear
- Mango Hut
- Milk Jawn
- Molly Malloy’s
- Scoop DeVille
- Siddiq’s Water Ice
- Tubby Robot
- Weckerly’s
And there will be more fun sweet fun inside the market, where you can find creative ice cream specials from the following vendors:
- Beck’s Cajun Cafe – Brioche French toast, toasted pecan praline syrup & vanilla ice cream
- Butcher’s Pantry – Turkey salad ice cream cone
- Flying Monkey Bakery – Sundae cupcake
- Fox & Son – Fried cookie dough with vanilla ice cream
- Hunger Burger – Peaches & cream milkshake
- Kensington Food Co. – Ice cream with organic extra virgin olive oil or balsamic glaze
- Pennsylvania General Store – Selection of ice cream sandwiches
- Sparrow’s Gourmet Snacks – Gluten free chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches
- Tambayan – Assorted macarons with Ube or mango ice cream
- The Head Nut – Phillies sundae served in a baseball cap cup
Will you be checking it out this year? You can find more information HERE!
LOOK: Highest-rated ice cream shops in Philadelphia, according to Yelp
Gallery Credit: Stacker