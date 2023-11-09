Two hospitals located in the Philadelphia area have just been given a 'D' grade. Each year, Hospital Safety Grade gives each hospital an overall grade and based on the 2023 ratings, there are two hospitals located in the Philly area that didn’t receive the highest of grades.

Philadelphia is home to some of the greatest hospitals in the country, all of which have received A’s this year as they typically do. According the Patch, out of the 127 Pennsylvanias in the report this year, 56 received an ‘A’, 36 received a ‘B’ grade, 30 earned a ‘C’ grade, while 5 earned a ‘D’. 2 of those 5 hospitals happen to be located in the Philadelphia area.

The hospitals that received the ‘D’ grades this year are not located directly in the city of Philadelphia, but rather in the suburban parts surrounding the city. Major hospitals located in the heart of Philadelphia like Thomas Jefferson University Hospital received a ‘B’ while Penn Presbyterian Medical Center received an ‘A’.

Therefore, it’s not all bad news! These rankings are made by The Leapfrog Group which is a nonprofit health care group. According to their official website, The Leapfrog Group collects hospital data on safety and quality in order to make this listing. (What Hospitals in the Philadelphia, PA Area Received a Safety Grade Score of a ‘D’ in 2023?)

Taylor Hospital - Ridley Park, PA

Taylor Hospital is located at 175 East Chester Pike in Ridley Park, PA. The most alarming part of this hospital’s rating is that the scores for the overall staff is very low. Taylor Hospital’s specially trained doctors care for ICU patients, communication with doctors, communication with nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff is all ranked below average compared to other hospitals throughout the country. They also have had a lot of cases with sepsis infections after surgery according to this list too. Overall, the hospital has been ranked below average in comparison to most in throughout the country.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center - Upland, PA

Crozer-Chester Medical Center is located at One Medical Center Boulevard in Upland, PA. This hospital’s staff rating is also alarmingly low. When it comes to specially trained doctors care for ICU patients, communication with doctors, communication with nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff, the hospital is ranked below average in all sections. There are also some low ratings under the ‘Problems with Surgery’ tab for this hospital as well. Crozer-Chester Medical Center is ranked below average compared to other hospitals throughout the country.

