This is so confusing to me! Why has this Philadelphia condo been on Zillow for such a long period? We all know that the cost of living is a bit insane right now, especially if you’re trying to be boujie in the city.

Philadelphia is home to some amazing homes and apartments that cost a pretty penny, including this one.

Right now, this seems to be one of if not the most expensive homes for sale in the entire city of Philadelphia. I have to say though, if this is something that you could somehow afford, it is a dream home that most people could only imagine owning themselves.

This condo located on Walnut Street in Philadelphia Pennsylvania is currently on sale for almost $26 million. Maybe that has something to do with it not being sold. There are 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms in this 8,900-square-foot home in Philadelphia and it has been on the market for quite some time now.

It’s located in such an amazing spot in the city also so it doesn’t make sense why this can’t be sold to the right (rich) owner. It’s located right in Center City which is full of so much to do.

This space is completely modernized with so much window space so you can look out and see the entire city from your couch. It looks like it’s a breathtaking view of the city. The building comes with a gym, a spa, a pool and so much more.

The greatest part about this $26 million space is that you have your inground pool in this amazing penthouse space. Take a look inside this jaw-dropping home in Philadelphia, PA: