Philadelphia officials have issued an important advisory to residents this morning. They’re encouraging anyone in the Hunting Park area to be aware as they investigate if there are any hazards in the air that could pose a danger to the public.

Large Smoke-Producing Fire at SEPTA Bus Depot Raises Concerns

The concerns about air quality in the area stem from a fire that raged in the Nicetown section of the city earlier today. Officials say that a three-alarm fire engulfed multiple decommissioned SEPTA buses in the area. Smoke could be seen (and smelled) billowing out of the depot for much of the morning.

The blaze was first reported around 6:15 at the Midvale depot (located right off Roberts Avenue). SEPTA reports that the buses were “getting ready to go to the scrap heap” at the time of the fire. It’s reported that as many as 10-15 buses were affected in the fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Philadelphia’s Health Department Issues Air Quality Warning Following Early Morning Fire

Following the fire, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has just issued a warning to residents in the area. They’re being told to avoid the area or try to stay inside.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: SEPTA Is Proposing Massive Service Cuts & Fare Increases

Inspectors are in the area collecting air samples to assess air quality and evaluate any potential threats. But there is good news:

“At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” they said in a statement issued around 11:30 am Thursday.

The Health Department and Office of Emergency Management promised to keep residents updated throughout the day.

How to Stay Safe Following Thursday Morning’s Bus Depot Fire in Philly

In the meantime residents are being encouraged to take precautions to avoid any unnecessary exposure to the smoke that remains in the air.

Their tips include:

Avoid going outdoors as much as possible.

If you are going outside, avoid excessive activity (such as jogging or running), and wear a mask, if available.

Close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home.

Recirculate air with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home.