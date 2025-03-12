Philadelphia Health Department Warns of Possible Measles Exposures

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health have joined together to issue an important message to Philadelphians:

They’re warning of potential exposures to measles that took place late last week and early this week (March 7, March 8 and March 10) in both West Philadelphia and South Philly.

Possible Measles Exposures Reported in Both West & South Philly

Here's what you need to know:

Officials say they were possible exposures at the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center (1700 S. Broad Street) on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.

Anyone who visited the facility of Friday between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. may have been exposed on Friday. Meanwhile, on Saturday anyone who visited between 9:05 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. may been exposed.

The library was not affected by their warning today.

In West Philadelphia, meanwhile, they warn about a potential exposure in the emergency department of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on Monday, March 10th.

Those exposures at CHOP would have taken place between 7:55 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. that day.

More Info About Measles in Philadelphia

These potential cases are not connected with any cases in Montgomery County or elsewhere in the country. It is believed this measles case was exposed while the individual was traveling abroad.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles.” Philadelphia's Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Consider the Measles Vaccination, Philly Health Officials Say

Health officials once again are reminding those to get vaccinated against the disease. They say that the two-dose MMR vaccine is 97% effective in preventing infection and offers “lifelong protection.”

The high contagious various can spread very easily from person to person among those who are not vaccinated.

“As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease. That’s why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said on Wednesday.

Early symptoms of measles include a fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes followed by a rash.

If you were potentially exposed (and are unvaccinated), you should contact your healthcare provider and quarantine. More information about the quarantine timeframes can be found here.

