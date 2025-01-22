VOTE NOW: Let’s Name Philadelphia’s Favorite TV Meteorologist Once & For All!

Philadelphia loves its TV news. We live and die by our local TV personalities, so it got me wondering: who is the city’s favorite TV meteorologist? We wanna know!

Vote Now for Philadelphia’s Favorite TV Meteorologist

We don’t have a prize or anything for this contest. Just bragging rights. We’re looking to name the city’s favorite TV meteorologist.

Of course, this tends to be a REALLY buzzy/hot debate during the winter months. That makes sense cause it’s when we’re all watching weather forecasts obsessively to stress if we’ll have school tomorrow. I can't wait to see how this turns out.

Author’s note: 94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is truly my favorite forecaster, but since he’s not on TV in Philly… he’s not eligible to win this fake contest.

Alright, sound off below and vote now! Our first round of voting is open now through January 31. Then we’ll start our second round with our top four finalists to get to the definitive answer of who is the area’s most beloved forecaster on TV.

Philadelphia's Changing Weather Scene

Typically TV personalities make it a point to stick around when they arrive in Philadelphia. But we're also calling back to some of our favorites like John Bolaris and more. Keep scrolling to find out what they're up to now.

As for the current landscape in Philly...

Payton Domschke joined 6abc station last January. She’s been seen on-air in various timeslots.

Additionally, former News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio has been filling in at NBC 10 since last fall. Of course, that comes on the heels of his relatively abruptly departure at News 12 when they made cutbacks.

And now let's take a look at the past...

