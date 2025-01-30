Hey Eagles fans, are you freaking out?

We're headed to the Super Bowl after the win against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

I know, I'm not actually on the team, but when you root for a team, it becomes YOUR team, right? Ha ha.

The team, coaches, staff, cheerleaders, and fans are busy preparing for the trip down to New Orleans for the February 9th game.

Super Bowl LVII - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference Getty Images loading...

The sporting goods stores in the area have all been packed ever since the win with fans loading up on NFC Championship and Super Bowl gear.

I was one of them grabbing some new Eagles t-shirts and hoodies.

Get our free mobile app

The vibe was a fun one. Fans were high-fiving each other right in the store, talking about the winning season, and praying they go all the way.

The Eagles Cheerleaders will be hyping the fans who attend the game and those of us watching the big game at home.

Did you know a couple of the Eagles Cheerleaders are local women? Yes, two are from Bucks County, according to The Patch.

Ashley Hillis is from Newtown

Hillis has been on the squad for three years. She's also a squad captain.

She graduated from West Chester University and when she's not cheering, she's a marketing director for a public adjustment agency.

Hillis is also a volunteer tutor and dance teacher at a local community center.

Am I the only one who didn't realize that being an Eagles Cheerleader isn't a full-time job?

I thought between the rehearsals, traveling, and games it would be.

Kiki McCormick is from Jamison

This is her first year as an Eagles Cheerleader. She's a college grad and has a passion for fashion so also works at a boutique.

READ MORE: Who is the highest-paid Eagle in 2025?

Keep your eye out for these local women during the big game on February 9th.

Go Birds!

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Eagles Fans So many big celebs are rooting for the birds this season! Did any of them shock you? Gallery Credit: Gianna