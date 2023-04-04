Bring It On: Philadelphia Eagles Holding Virtual Open Auditions For New Cheerleaders!

Think you got what it takes to be an official Eagles cheerleader? Well here's your shot!

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the look out for new talented, energetic women and men to join the ranks of the the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders for the upcoming football season, according to NBC Philadelphia!

Virtual open call auditions will be held now through April 16! "Applicants will be evaluated on execution of choreography and technique, retention of choreography, showmanship, and professional presentation," according to the information page.

The job description emphasizes that Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders are more than just cheerleaders - they're brand ambassadors and entertainers that represent the team year-round. They're active members of the community that serve as role models for youth programs and foundations.

The job requires so much more than cheering on game days, and it's a great way to build a connection to the city and build a career of your own! "The Eagles Cheerleaders embrace meaningful engagement with fans and have a strong connection to the community. They make public appearances at fan engagement, community, and corporate partner events. Eagles Cheerleaders have the unique opportunity to tell their stories and contribute content on Eagles social media platforms."

How do I submit my audition to become a Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader?

To submit your audition for consideration, follow these 4 simple steps, according to the auditions webpage.

STEP 1: Learn the short audition dance routine.

STEP 2: Download audio of the dance routine.

STEP 3: Film yourself on your phone performing the dance routine & include a brief introduction about yourself.

STEP 4: Upload your submission and complete the Cheerleader Auditions Release and Waiver of Liability. Submit by April 16th!

Click HERE to see the full directions, along with the dance routine video and audio.

If you or someone you know think they have what it takes, go ahead and audition, and break a leg!

