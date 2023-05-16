There's a new smoothie shop opening soon in Ocean City, New Jersey and the owner's name may sound familiar to you.

Groovy Smoovies will be opening its doors (611 East 8th Street) on May 25th, just before Memorial Day Weekend, according to Ocean City Patch.

One of the owners is former Philadelphia Eagle offensive lineman, Shawn Andrews. Andrews' partner is Antonne Jones.

The two opened their first smoothie shop together back in 2020 in Haddonfield, New Jersey. It's very popular. It was voted Best of South Jersey two years in a row by SJ Magazine, has been on TV a bunch of times and hosted a Meet and Greet with Shark Tank star, Daymond John, a few months ago.

This isn't your regular smoothie shop. Groovy Smoovies combines classic smoothies and classic movies. The shop is decorated with movie posters, there's a clap board menu and other cool movie touches.

In the article Andrews says, "Antonne and I have been friends for years and always bounced business ideas off one another. When Antonne mentioned opening a movie themed smoothie shop, I was onboard right away. Who doesn't love a great smoothie and a movie?"

I can't wait to check it out. My family loves Ocean City and visit as much as we can. Having a refreshing smoothie on the hot beach this summer sounds like a great idea.

If you're looking for a cool summer job, Groovy Smoovies is hiring. To apply, email info@groovysmoovies.com. You have to be at least 16 years old.