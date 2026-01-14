If you thought Philadelphia's live music scene peaked in 2025, think again. That's because it'll be hard to save your concert money in 2026 as there are quite a few shows you're going to be rushing to buy tickets for this year.

Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars & More to Perform in Philly This Year

From established pop superstars (like Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran) to up and coming artists (like Sienna Spiro and Madison Beer), the concert calendar in town 2026 looks super stacked.

READ MORE: Why Did Wicked Wolf Suddenly Close in Center City Philadelphia?

It makes sense. That's because Philly will be playing a central role in the celebration of America's 250th anniversary in 2026.

Get our free mobile app

More Concerts To Be Announced in Philly in 2026

We cannot wait to see 2025's biggest star Alex Warren at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. And we're super stoked for Meghan Trainor's return to Philly this summer. Both of those shows are sure to be just some of this year's hottest concerts.

READ MORE: These 17 Pa. Hospitals Just Took Home 5-Star Ratings

Plus, we're expecting even more shows to be announced in the coming weeks. So we'll actually be updating this article as soon as we hear about more shows to come this year.

Venues across the city will be busy all year long. From The Met and The Fillmore to the Xfinity Mobile Arena and the Linc, concerts will be happening nearly every weekend in town. So we made a list of the must-see concerts coming to the Philadelphia area in 2026. We've got you covered with all of the info for each show including ticket info.