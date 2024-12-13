Terror Near Philadelphia’s Christmas Village as Shots Ring Out During Busy Friday Night

It was a terrifying evening in Center City Philadelphia near the city's biggest and busiest holiday attraction during a Friday evening.

Police in Philadelphia are reportedly investigating after a shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m., just outside of City Hall.

The location appears to be right near the corner of 15th and Market. That's adjacent to Dilworth Ice Rink and the Christmas Village in Center City.

6ABC is reporting that two juveniles were shot and wounded in the incident. A suspect was taken into custody, but a crime scene was established around the ice rink.

This immediate area was bustling with commuters and tourists as its the city's busiest holiday attraction with under two weeks left until Christmas.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as its available.