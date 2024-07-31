Purr-fect! Philadelphia is a Cat Lover&#8217;s Heaven &#8211; New Study Says

Purr-fect! Philadelphia is a Cat Lover’s Heaven – New Study Says

Cat lovers of Philadelphia, unite! Turns out, the City of Brotherly love is the purr-fect place to have a cat!

Cats are adorable, independent, loving, and can adapt to just about any environment. Though some cats do need a little bit more attention and care (most likely because they've trained us to give them extra attention and care), never underestimate a feline's ability to survive.

Speaking from personal experience, becoming a crazy cat lady has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life.

Is it their way or the highway? Yes. Will they scold you if you come home late? Yep. Are they one of the funniest creatures on the planet? Have you seen the internet?- Yes. Would a loving cat parent do anything for their precious kitty? Absolutely.

So now that we're on the same page, let's take a look at which cities turn out to be the best places to have a cat.

Philadelphia ranks among top cities for cat ownership

According to a study by U.S. News and World Report, Philadelphia is the 6th best city in America to own a cat!

A few of the factors analyzed to determine the compatibility for cat ownership include Urban Environments, Cost of Living, and Independent Lifestyles.

Philadelphia is well-suited for cat lovers because cats are generally less costly than dogs in a city with high living expenses. Cats also fare well in urban areas, according to the study:

"This could be because apartments, which are common in these cities, may be seen by some as better suited to cats than dogs due to size constraints. Some apartment dwellers may be more likely to adopt a cat."

Here are the Top 10 Cities to own a cat!

  1. Los Angeles
  2. New York
  3. Chicago
  4. Brooklyn
  5. Seattle
  6. Philadelphia
  7. San Diego
  8. San Francisco
  9. San Jose
  10. Portland

But if we're being totally honest here - It's their world. We're just living in it.

