Philadelphia Ranks Among BEST Cities in the World to Visit in 2024

Philadelphia Ranks Among BEST Cities in the World to Visit in 2024

Photo by Daniel ODonnell on Unsplash

Got the traveling itch?

If you want to go to one of the most desirable cities in the entire world... you won't have to travel very far!

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Lonely Planet, a reputable travel guidebook, just dropped their list of "Best in Travel 2024", with their picks of the most exciting cities in the entire world. Only two cities in the U.S. made the coveted Top 10 list. Can you guess what city is extraordinary enough to make that list this year?

Philadelphia, PA

Alexa, play "Philadelphia Freedom" by Elton John!

Photo by Chris Murray on Unsplash
loading...

Yep, Philadelphia is one of the best places to visit in the world, and the overall best place in the U.S. to visit in 2024! Doesn't surprise me. The birth place of the America is an ecosystem rich with history, cuisine, culture, and passion.

Photo by Chris Henry on Unsplash
loading...

Here's what Lonely Planet had to say about our beloved Philadelphia:

"...In all that historic high-mindedness, what can get lost is modern Philly's kinetic energy – and tectonically shifting cultural core. Between major new openings and milestone anniversary events, the museums alone warrant a trip in 2024 (as do its eateries to keep you fueled)."

Credit: Tyler Rutherford on Unsplash
loading...

And Philadelphia is in such good company! It's ranked among some of the most interesting places in the world. Here's the list of all the cities that made the list:

  • Nairobi, Kenya
  • Paris, France
  • Montréal, Canada
  • Mostar, Bosnia
  • Philadelphia, USA
  • Manaus, Brazil
  • Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Prague, Czech Republic
  • Izmir, Turkey
  • Kansas City, Missouri

There is seldom a dull moment in Philadelphia, and one can find that even having spent most of their lives in this wonderful, beautiful, historic, cultured, gritty, delicious city, there's always something new to discover.

Photo by Daniel ODonnell on Unsplash
loading...

Where's your favorite place in Philadelphia? Favorite thing to do? The list can go on forever! Let us know in the comments!

Look Inside: Philadelphia's Most Expensive Penthouse

Located in the prestigious 500 Walnut Building, the two-story penthouse is currently the most expensive residential property for sale in Philadelphia, Pa. It was just listed at a whopping $25.9 million! So we've dug in to see what makes it so impressive.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

LOOK: Phillies' Fan Builds Mini Citizens Bank Park in Backyard

Kurt Klinger is the ultimate Phillies fan and has now officially finished his mini Citizens Bank Park replica in his own backyard! Take a look inside:

Gallery Credit: Gianna

Filed Under: Philadelphia News
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM