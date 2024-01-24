This Pennsylvania City Ranks Among Worst in U.S. for Bed Bugs

One thing we'd rather not encounter when traveling? Bed bugs.

Actually, "rather not" is putting it a bit tamely. For most of us, the thought of seeing or getting bitten by a disgusting bed bug is enough to make us want to peel our skin off.

Bed Bug shadow Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Bad news for Philadelphia

Philadelphia is absolutely crawling with those stupid little bloodsuckers.

Yep. Once again, Orkin has released their annual report of The Worst U.S. Cities for Bed Bugs. And for those of us that live in or around Philadelphia, it is ranked way higher than any of us would like in 2024!

Bed Bug Getty Images loading...

Philadelphia, PA is crawling with bed bugs

In Orkin's entire ranked list of 50 major U.S. cities with the most bed bugs, Philadelphia scratched its way up to #3. Gross!!

Credit: Chris Murray on Unsplash, Canva Credit: Chris Murray on Unsplash, Canva loading...

Here's how Orkin ranked the cities:

"The bed bug cities list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2022 – Nov. 30, 2023. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."

Pest Control Exterminator Services Spraying Insecticide Getty Images loading...

Protect yourself from bed bugs

Although they're visible to the naked eye, they're really good at hiding, and females can lay between 1-5 eggs per day! Gross!!

Bed Bug Getty Images loading...

So as we all look forward to traveling in 2024, checking the beds in your hotel rooms and Air BnBs is an absolute must.

Budget hotel room Getty Images loading...

Which cities beat Philadelphia on this unenviable list? Chicago and New York, which came in at 1st and 2nd place this year - again!

For more information about how to prevent and look out for bed bugs while traveling, check out Orkin's website, HERE.

If you're curious about where each city ranked in bed bug numbers last year, check out the list below!

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow