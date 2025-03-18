Is This Philadelphia, PA’s Most Expensive Bar?

Philadelphia is one of the best cities in the country. There is truly so much to do there and so many sights to see.

The city itself is full of so much history, amazing restaurants, shopping experiences, bars, plays and so much more. Also, Philadelphia is always great if you’re a sports fan.

The sports complex in the city is unmatched if you're bound to have a great time whenever you’re there.

With that being said, if you’re looking for a bougie night out, look no further. If there’s something about me, it’s that I love a great meal and fancy cocktail.

Read More: Cat Food Brand Recalled in PA Over Dangerous Bird Flu Risk

A medium rare steak with a dirty martini is probably my favorite thing in the entire world and trust me, there are so many spots in the city to grab that exact meal.

Maybe bougie cocktails are your vibe and you’re looking to make a good first impression on a date or you thrive in dive bars and are perfectly content with a $5 Bud Light on a Friday.

No matter what your vibe is, it’s important to know where the most expensive bar is in the entire city. You either will be running there this weekend or running far away.

So, which bar in Philadelphia has the reputation for being the most expensive in the city?

What Is The Most Expensive Bar in Philadelphia, PA?

According to reviewers on Yelp, The Library Bar inside of The Rittenhouse Hotel has the reputation for potentially being the priciest bar in Pennsylvania.

Now, it’s hard to nail down EXACTLY which bar has the priciest menu, but according to past customers, this may be it.

I tried to go on their website to see what they’re charging for a standard martini, and there are no prices to be seen on the menu.

If you’ve been to a fine dining restaurant before, you know that means it’s probably extremely expensive. Some reviewers mentioned thighs like paying over $20 for an old-fashioned, and another reviewer said a standard price for a cocktail is in the $22 to $23 range.

Most reviews say that the space is intimate and beautiful plus the cocktails are great, so maybe it’s worth the trip if you’re into this sort of thing!

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST