There’s one brand in particular you may want to rethink when it comes to making smart decisions for your pets. A brand sold in Pennsylvania has been recalled due to traces of salmonella and listeria.

What is Listeria?

In short, Listeria is a foodborne illness that can be very serious if ingested.

It’s usually found in raw vegetables, contaminated meats, unpasteurized milk, or certain processed foods.

If you are infected, you may experience fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, and other symptoms.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacterial disease that affects a person’s intestinal tract. Common symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, and chills.

What Pet Food Has Been Recalled in Pennsylvania (4/11/25)?



The FDA has issued a warning to customers who have recently purchased Blue Ridge Beef Puppy or Kitten Mix.

The company is recalling 1,080 pounds of their 2 lb logs of Kitten Mix and 1,380 pounds of their 2 lb logs of Puppy Mix.

These products have been sold in Pennsylvania along with eight other states.

