It's the hottest topic across the area. Have you seen the lines at DMV locations across our area?

In both Jersey & Pennsylvania, everyone is flocking to get a REAL ID. It's resulting in long lines that could mean you're waiting outside of a DMV all day.

We're all told that the "REAL ID deadline" is May 7. But what actually happens if you don't get one ahead of the deadline?

First, let's look at this...

What Is a REAL ID?

A REAL ID is a driver’s license that meets “enhanced federal security standards for identification,” they say.

They’re harder to counterfeit as well. It’s all part of a law that congress passed back in 2005 that called for more security following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Here's what it looks like, by the way:

Pennsylvania DMV Pennsylvania DMV loading...

It looks similar to your current license, but that star notes that it is a REAL ID. A lot of the security upgrades are things that we may not see directly to our eye.

What Happens If I Don’t Get a Real ID in PA By May 7?

Will I Be Able to Drive Without a REAL ID in Pennsylvania?

In short, YES.

You will be OK if you don’t have a REAL ID by May 7.

You don’t need a REAL ID driver’s license or identification to drive in the state. Your current state driver’s license is totally fine to drive.

You don’t even need a REAL ID to vote or access a hospital. You current identification is sufficient in those settings too.

You DO Need a REAL ID To Fly

The only place that it will affect you is if you’re trying to fly anyway. TSA will begin requiring a REAL ID to board any commercial flight.

You will also need it to visit a secure federal building (like a courthouse).

However, your passport is sufficient in those instances if you have a valid passport.

If You Don’t Need a REAL ID Immediately, Consider Waiting

If you don’t need a REAL ID immediately, consider waiting, Pennsylvania officials say. Shortly after the deadline, they’re anticipating that things will calm down.

It may also be worth exploring if your documents have been uploaded the last time you applied for a driver’s license. I know I did. And a result, I can actually request a REAL ID online.