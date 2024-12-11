Apparently, you may be more likely to see UFOs in some Pennsylvania cities and towns than others.

We actually found some new research analysis that shows us which Pennsylvania towns topped the list and they've reported the most UFO sightings (in the history). And we've gathered that data for you here.

So which city has reported the most UFO sightings ever? Well, we'll get to THAT in a second. But first: how was this data compiled?

Stacker.com says they analyzed the cities with the most UFO sightings in Pennsylvania via the National UFO Reporting Center.

How do they get those reports? Well, essentially if somebody believes they saw an UFO, they can report it to the Center. The National UFO Reporting Center says they rely on volunteers to report and sort through the data. They've been tracking this data since 1974, they say.

When it comes to Pennsylvania... their analysis found that the most UFO sightings have come from the City of Brotherly Love.

Yes, Philadelphia has reported the most UFO sightings. In fact, they say there have been 217 of them.

... Though, that makes sense. With a population of 1.551 million, Philadelphia is the state's most populous city.

Though, there were some surprises further down the list. For example? Easton, PA with a population of just 29,000 ranks at number 9 on this list. That's pretty high for a city that's not even in the top 10 in terms of population within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

So let's dig a little deeper. Here's the top 10 to see those surprises: