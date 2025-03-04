If you drive on the roadways in Southeastern Pennsylvania, heads up! Local and state police are starting a massive spring ticketing blitz for motorists.

It’s one of the most dangerous things on the roads that you can face during your daily commute to work or school or if you’re just out running errands.

Aggressive driving. It’s dangerous no matter what it entails. Whether it’s tailgating, speeding, weaving, running red lights, using brakes excessively, it’s dangerous.

Yet, despite knowing the dangers related to aggressive driving, a recent study found that 82% of U.S. drivers admitted to having road rage or driving aggressively at least once in the past year.

So that’s serious and probably explains why this is happening…

Happening Soon: Hundreds of Pennsylvania Police Departments Will Target Aggressive Drivers

An increased enforcement of aggressive driving will start in just over a week across the state of Pennsylvania.

Officials tell the media (including WTAJ-TV) that Pennsylvania State Police will join with approximately 300 local departments across the state to crack down on aggressive driving a little later this month.

Crackdown on Aggressive Driving Starts in March 2025

It’s about to start too in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The enforcement is expected to run from March 17 through April 27th.

This year’s crackdown is part of the Pennsylvania Highway Safety Program and funded in part by PennDOT’s federal funds from the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Typically during these types of initiatives, local police departments receive funding for increased patrols.

So, yes, that means that citations will be issued for those who are not following the rules.

This may mean you’d want to be especially mindful in work zones too.

The exact list of towns was not immediately made available, but we'll update this article when we have that information.

If you're driving aggressively this spring, it's safe to say that it could be a very costly mistake.

