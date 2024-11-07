When it comes to Thanksgiving, everyone may think that Turkey is the star of the show, but secretly we know that’s not the truth.

Sure, we can pretend turkey’s the main event, but the meal would be nothing without classics like stuffing, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and of course smothering it all in gravy.

Oddly enough, America has a surprising pick when it comes to naming the best Thanksgiving side dish for your dinner in 2024.

Shockingly, green bean casserole took the top spot in the United States, with 19 states saying it’s their favorite Thanksgiving side. Apparently, there’s something about an amazing green bean casserole that just does it for Americans on Thanksgiving.

Here in Pennsylvania, though, another side dish is stealing the spotlight this year and you may not guess it right off the bat.

What Is Pennsylvania’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish for 2024?

You might not have thought of it first, but sweet potato casserole is the reigning favorite in Pennsylvania, according to All Recipes.

This year, sweet potato casserole topped the charts as Pennsylvania’s fan-favorite Thanksgiving side, and for good reason.

If you’ve never had it before, it’s a mix of sweet potatoes, a hint of cinnamon and brown sugar, and topped with a layer of marshmallows.

It’s basically just a dessert disguised as a side dish. Honestly, how could you go wrong?

Sweet potato casserole’s popularity isn’t hard to understand. It’s delicious and is completely different than any other side you’ll see on your Thanksgiving table.

It strikes a perfect balance between sweet and savory.

Plus, it’s a crowd-pleaser that goes really well with other Thanksgiving classics like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even cranberry sauce.

So this Thanksgiving, expect to see sweet potato casserole on plenty of Pennsylvania tables, as families come together to enjoy the season with this warm and nostalgic dish.

