Every summer, Pennsylvania becomes the stage for some of the country's most unique and offbeat festivals.

From celebrations of local foods to historical reenactments, there's something for everyone. Among these, one festival stands out for its sheer peculiarity and charm.

It's always fun to pack up the car and try something new. Whether that be a new restaurant, bar, museum, store, or in this case, a festival. Besides, you may even make it a new tradition!

It's called Squonkapalooza, and it's a festival dedicated to the Squonk, a mythical creature from Pennsylvania folklore.

It's best described as an all-ages, family-friendly event that takes place annually in Johnstown, transforming the town into an amazing day. Although everyone is ready for celebrating and some fun and games, it's important to know teh story behnid the festival itself. ​

What is the Squonk?

The Squonk is a legendary creature said to inhabit the hemlock forests of Pennsylvania. Described as so ugly that it constantly cries, the Squonk has become a symbol in local folklore. ​

What Happens at Squonkapalooza?

Squonkapalooza is full of amazing events throughout the weekend.

There's plenty of live entertainment, speakers, live podcasts, vendors, crafts, and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

When and Where is Squonkapalooza 2025?

Mark your calendars! Squonkapalooza 2025 is scheduled for August 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The event will be held at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, located at 411 3rd Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15906.

Whether you're a cryptid enthusiast or just looking for a unique summer event, Squonkapalooza offers a quirky and entertaining experience that celebrates one of Pennsylvania's most peculiar legends.

