You know that feeling when you decide to take a walk to just feel at peace?

You put your AirPods in, start walking, and maybe even start humming because you’re in such a good mood?

Sometimes when you hear a song you love, you can’t help but hum or even whistle. It’s only natural!

If you find yourself in one Pennsylvania town specifically, it’s important to make sure you stay quiet outside.

Pennsylvania's Weird Laws

Believe it or not, there is a real ordinance still on the books that says you’re not supposed to sing, whistle, or yell while walking around in public.

It’s considered to be extremely disruptive to neighbors, and you wouldn’t want to be THAT person, would you?

It does sound a little ridiculous, but I’m sure you have heard that different states have interesting rules that are still on the books, which would seriously blow your mind.

So, where exactly in Pennsylvania has this rule been in place?

What PA Town Forbids You From Singing, Whistling, Yelling, Etc?

According to KeystoneNewsRoom.com, in Danville, Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to yell, shout, whistle, or even sing at certain points of the day.

If you’re caught between the hours of 11 pm and 7 am making too much noise in these ways, it could run you into some trouble. Now will you be thrown in jail?

Probably not, but it’s not uncommon that noise complaints can result in tickets or warnings.

There’s no clear statement on what the actual penalty would be, but this rule is still on the books in Danville.

Most of the time, these laws aren’t enforced, but because it's oon the books, it's possible!

It’s always interesting to see when they are still technically on the books. The more you know!

