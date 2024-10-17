Choosing a baby name can be just as stressful as the idea of having a baby itself. The thought of picking the perfect name gives me anxiety just thinking about it!

Many parents opt for popular and safe choices, but can a name be too popular? If you’re living in Pennsylvania, there are certain baby names you might want to avoid since they've become quite common.

Choosing a baby name is one of the biggest decisions new parents face, and with so many popular names out there, it’s easy to accidentally pick one that hundreds of other parents have chosen too.

While there’s nothing wrong with a common name, some parents prefer something a little more unique to help their child stand out.

If you're looking to avoid the most popular names, it might be time to dig a little deeper into lesser-known options or even explore more creative, original names that have special meaning to you and your family.

According to Social Security Online, they track how many babies are given certain names each year in Pennsylvania, and the list reveals the top names in recent years.

Expecting parents in Pennsylvania might want to steer clear of these names to avoid blending in with the crowd.

What Are The Most Common Baby Names in Pennsylvania in 2024?

According to The Every Mom, The top boy's name in PA for 2024 is Noah and the top girl's name is Charlotte.

Other popular boy names included Liam, Oliver, Henry, and Benjamin rounding out the top five.

The rest of the top five were Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, and Amelia.

On the other hand, some of the less common names included Jordan for boys and Piper for girls.

