Seven hospitals in the Pennsylvania area have recently been given a 'D' grade for safety.

Each year, the Hospital Safety Grade evaluates and assigns hospitals an overall grade, and based on the 2023 ratings, two hospitals located near Pennsylvania didn't perform as well as others.

Pennsylvania is well-known for having some of the top hospitals in the nation, many of which have consistently received ‘A’ grades for their excellence in healthcare.

This year is no different for most of the major hospitals in the state.

It's so important to know where hospitals rank when it comes to patient safety for a number of reasons. You want the best experience and the best care every time you step foot inside of a hospital.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Area Hospitals Earn Concerning 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

According to a report by Patch, out of the 127 hospitals in Pennsylvania that were graded, 56 earned an ‘A’, 36 received a ‘B’, 30 were given a ‘C’, and 5 ended up with a ‘D’.

Out of those five that got a ‘D’, two are located in the Pennsylvania suburbs, not within a main city itself.

For example, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital earned a ‘B’ grade this year, while Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, another major facility, was awarded a stellar ‘A’ grade.

Overall, the results show a mix of performances.

The rankings are provided by The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare safety.

As noted on their website, The Leapfrog Group collects data on hospital safety and quality to determine these scores and make the information accessible to the public.

PA Hospitals Receive "D" Grade For Patient Safety These hospitals are the worst-rated throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Gianna