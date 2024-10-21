Pennsylvania winters are known for being cold, but some have been downright brutal. However, if you think recent winters have been tough, you should be thankful you weren’t around for the coldest day on record.

That was a day when the temperatures plummeted to a bone-chilling low that would make today’s cold snaps seem mild in comparison.

While today we experience cold weather that totally disrupts our routines, Pennsylvania's past holds stories of winter that pushed people to the limits.

Over the years, we've all experienced some Pennsylvania winters that stand out.

Picture feet of snow covering the streets, snowdrifts piled high, and ice so thick it made the roads impossible to drive on for days.

Those winters weren't just inconvenient, they were a serious test of patience and endurance. Schools were closed for days on end, and kids were kept busy building snow forts or waiting for the snowplow to finally come through.

It has me thinking, what is the coldest day on record for the state of Pennsylvania?

If you’re not a fan of cold temperatures like me, you can’t even enjoy the weather when it goes below 40 degrees

. I love the vibe of Christmas and everything that it entails, but the fact that temperatures can get into the teens normally between December and January is awful in my opinion.

Even though temperatures in the teens sound brutal to us in 2024, the coldest temperature on record in Pennsylvania was 120 years ago.

What is the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania?

January 5, 1904, is the lowest temperature recorded in Pennsylvania of all time. According to PA Climate Office and Wikipedia, the lowest temperature was recorded to be -42 degrees Fahrenheit in Smethport, PA.

Do you think you would last 1 second in temperatures that low?

