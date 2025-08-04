If you’re looking to move to a new spot or even just downsize, affordability is probably one of the first things that you take into consideration.

Between the cost of rent, groceries, electricity, and all of the other bills you have to pay when you own a home, the cost of living can make or break a decision about where you plan to settle down.

Small Cities in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is full of cities that have great atmospheres, amazing food, and even some that feel like a small town. Some of those places are much easier to afford than the others. Everyone wants to find the best band for their buck when it comes to buying a home.

Read More: PA's Deadliest Intersection is In Bensalem, PA

No matter if you’re a first-time home owner or if you’re purchasing your third home, everyone wants to purchase a nice home for the lowest cost, and a lot of that has to do with the area in which you buy your house.

Pennsylvania is full of amazing, large and small cities that are full of affordable home prices. The state really does have some budget-friendly options, even when it feels like everywhere is just out of reach.

Cheapest City for Home Buyers in Pennsylvania

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There’s one area in Pennsylvania that is getting some attention for having the cheapest home prices in the entire state, a you may have even heard of it. According to multiple sources, the small city that has some of the most affordable housing prices in Pennsylvania is Sharon, PA, which is located right in Mercer County, PA.

The median home price in the area is just around $66,000, which is truly unheard of and is about 21% lower than the national average. House hunting can be such an emotionally and financially draining task, so you really need to hang in there and do your research.

56 PA Hospitals Receive "A" Grade For Patient Safety The rankings are in for Spring 2025 and 56 hospitals have gotten an "A" grade. Gallery Credit: Gianna