Driving in Pennsylvania can be somewhat confusing sometimes, just like it can be pretty much anywhere. The state is full of streets in suburban towns, major highways and even windy roads in the mountains. With that mix, it’s normal to wonder where crashes tend to happen the most. PennDOT’s annual report breaks it down by county so you don’t have to guess.

According to PennDOT’s 2024 Crash Facts & Statistics, Pennsylvania recorded 110,765 crashes statewide in 2024. Was that more or less than you expected?

When you sort those by county, a familiar pattern shows up which is the fact that the most populated towns or the most highly traveled areas see the most incidents.

Which PA Counties Have The Most Accidents?

PennDOT highlights the 10 counties with the most reported traffic crashes like this: Allegheny (9.2%), Montgomery (7.0%), Philadelphia (6.7%), Bucks (5.1%), Lancaster (5.0%), Berks (4.3%), Lehigh (4.2%), York (4.1%), Delaware (4.1%), and Chester (3.9%) of the statewide total. Put another way, Allegheny alone accounts for just over 1 in 11 crashes statewide; Montgomery and Philadelphia together add nearly 14% more.

Why those counties?

It’s most likely due to population, commuter traffic, major corridors, and dense road networks. They all play a key role in the statistics here. The 2024 report also notes monthly and daily patterns. It was reported that Fridays saw the most crashes (18,147; 16.4%), and October/November each tallied around 9–10% of the year’s total. So it’s safe to say timing stacks on top of location.

The bottom line is, Pennsylvania’s crash hot spots line up with its busiest counties. If you regularly drive in or through Allegheny, Montgomery, or Philadelphia, it’s smart to plan extra time, watch those merges, and keep your head on a swivel especially during peak hours.

