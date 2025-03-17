It’s so important that we all keep our pets safe. A lot of us have pets that we treat like children, so it’s typically a high priority to make sure they’re happy and healthy.

One brand of cat food has been recalled due to a possible risk of Bird Flu, and it’s sold across Pennsylvania.

Bird Flu has been running rampant lately. We’ve all noticed the price of eggs increasing at the grocery stores due to the rising number of Bird Flu cases.

What is Bird Flu?

In simple terms, it’s a viral infection that mostly affects birds but, in some cases, can be transferred to other animals and, in rare instances, humans.

According to the CDC, it’s caused by Influenza A viruses, with H5N1, H7N9, and H5N8 being some of the more well-known strains.

It is spreading among different animals and even humans and is rapidly circulating among birds worldwide.

READ MORE: Credit Card Skimmer Found at Pennsylvania Business

There have only been four human infections reported in the United States so far, and all have experienced mild-to-moderate illness.

Cat Food in Pennsylvania Recalled for Possible Bird Flu Risk

The FDA has issued a recall on Savage Pet cat food due to a possible Bird Flu health risk for your cat. The recall was issued on March 15, and along with Pennsylvania, retailers in California, Colorado, New York, and Washington are also affected.

The brand is recalling Savage Cat Food Large Chicken Boxes and Small Chicken Boxes with a lot code/best-by date of 11/15/2026 because it may contain H5N1, a strain of Bird Flu. This virus can be very dangerous to your pet, so make sure to triple-check that your food is safe.

Symptoms to Watch For

Some symptoms of Bird Flu in cats may include:

Fever

Lethargy

Low appetite

Reddened or inflamed eyes

Discharge from the eyes or nose

Difficulty breathing

Neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizures, lack of coordination, or blindness

If your cat has eaten this product and experiences any of these symptoms, the FDA encourages you to contact your veterinarian immediately.

Stay safe out there, cat parents!

Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania These are the sixteen most friendly places to live in the entire state, according to a new report issued by Nextdoor.com. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST