A Guide To The Best Wineries in All Of Pennsylvania

Once the weather starts to get warmer, it’s time for everyone to start making plans with friends again.

I feel like in the colder months, it’s hard to nail down a time and place to hang out because it’s just so cold that nobody wants to do anything.

It’s during the winter when everyone just gets bored and hibernates in their house until we finally see spring again.

If you’re looking for a fun thing to do with friends, family or even just a date night, there’s one thing that is fun for everyone. Wineries! Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of wine, going to a winery is an experience that’s fun for everyone.

Not only do you get to taste some delicious wines you may not have otherwise tried, but you can just get a really amazing day out and take a look at a beautiful winery or vineyard.

Wine is one of those things that you either love or hate. Some are too tangy, some are too dry, some are too tart, and it’s kind of hard to find a wine you love right off the bat.

What Are Some Good Wineries in Pennsylvania?

If you’re new to your wine journey, going to a winery is the perfect place to start so you can get a taste of what you’re looking for.

I just recently started getting into wine and it takes you a long time and some trial and error before you feel confident ordering yourself something off of a wine menu.

If you’re looking to get out more this spring, summer, and fall in Pennsylvania, there are a ton of wineries that are calling your name.

Even if you aren’t a big drinker, wineries have such a fun atmosphere to just sit and catch up with the people you love.

If you’re looking for a good winery experience, these are the top-rated wineries in the state according to Yelp and Stacker.

LOOK: Highest-rated wineries in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated wineries in Pennsylvania, according to Yelp. Gallery Credit: Stacker