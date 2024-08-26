These Are the 41 Best Employers in the State Pennsylvania, According to Workers
Pennsylvania just CLEANED up on a list of the best employers in the ENTIRE country.
The latest roundup of nation's favorite employers is out — and among the top 10 companies, three are also headquartered in Pennsylvania.
Beyond that a total of 16 employers made the list of the 50 best in the entire nation. These are employers that are in everything from healthcare to retail and higher education to insurance and more.
It's all based on the annual list of the best employers, published by Forbes earlier this month. It's in partnership with market research firm Statista.
Which PA companies are on that list? We've got the answers posted before you below!
How did they reach these conclusions? They surveyed 160,000 employees across companies that had a minimum of 500 workers, they say.
Here's a look at the top ranked PA employers, according to the publication:
