Here’s How Much the Average Pennsylvania Household Spends on Groceries

The cost of groceries has been a hot button issue for quite a while. With Americans remarking that they’re spending more on groceries than ever before.

It doesn’t matter whether its household basics like eggs or more nuanced foods like organic fruits – it all costs more.

Pennsylvanians Spend $7,200 on Groceries Each Year

Ever wonder how much you spend on food in a year? We now know how much that is in Pennsylvania.

It’s estimated that the average Pennsylvania household will drop $7,200 on food (at home) each year.

The findings were published in an analysis published by the popular finance website, LendingTree.com.

They also estimate that the average Pennsylvania home has an income of $104,925, so that means households across the state are spending only 6.9% of their income on groceries, LendingTree.com says.

It's important to note that…

All of this data is based on 2023’s prices because that’s the latest data that’s available).

So it is VERY safe to assume that these amounts have gone up. We all see how much grocery prices have gone up in the past two years.

Beyond that, I was also VERY shocked to learn…

Turns Out the Price of Groceries in Pennsylvania Is “Below” Average

Yes, the average American household spends an average of $8,167 on food at home, LendingTree.com finds.

It never feels like anything is cheap around here, but in this case... it IS cheaper to eat in Pennsylvania.

In SHOCKING fashion, the cost of groceries in Pa is actually BELOW the national average, LendingTree.com finds.

But...

Organic Foods Are Costing Way More

The same study from LendingTree.com found that organic foods cost more than their conventional counterpart by quite a bit.

If you’re looking to go organic? It’s super expensive. They found that organic fruits and vegetables cost an average of 52.6% more than their conventional counterpart.

Wow! This is probably why it’s so tough to eat healthy, right? At prices like that it’s tough to understand and be motivated to eat organic foods because they’ll set you back so much more.

That’s it! I’m giving up on eating healthy because it costs too much.