Students in a Bucks County high school may need a little more practice in the science lab.

Science experiment forces evacuation of Pennsbury High School West

Levittown Now is reporting a science experiment didn't go as planned on Wednesday morning (April 29) at Pennsbury High School West and all students and staff had to evacuate the school. The principal of the school, Reggie Meadows, sent a note to parents and guardians explaining what happened.

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Fairless Hills fire officials investigated the incident and gave the all clear

Smoke from the botched science experiment filled the classroom and set the fire alarm off, beckoning the local fire department, shortly after school began, around 8:25 AM. Firefighters and fire officials responded quickly, cleared the air, and gave the ok to go back in the building, once deeming it safe. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. It's unclear what kind of science experiment the students were conducting.

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Construction on the new Pennsbury High School, which will join students from the current Pennsbury High School and Pennsbury High School West, is set to begin very soon.

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Construction on the new Pennsbury High School will start within two weeks

Levittown Now is reporting work will begin within the next two weeks. The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Thomas Smith, informed the community this week of the upcoming and exciting changes.

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"We understand that these changes may cause inconvenience, particularly with parking and traffic flow. This temporary disruption is helping to make way for a safer, more modern, and enhanced high school experience for our entire community.”

District officials hope to open the new Pennsbury High School in September of 2029. Soon after, the two high schools now will be demolished. For more information, click here.